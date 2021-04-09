11-year-old dies after hunting accident in southern Kentucky

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An 11-year-old boy has died after being shot in the face during an apparent hunting accident in Christian County, Kentucky Wednesday night.

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel said he was contacted around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting involving a child on Prosperity Lane.

Daniel said the 11-year-old boy was hunting alone, a couple hundred yards from his home, when he suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

The child was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to the coroner.

While the manner of death remains under investigation, Daniel said the fatal gunshot wound appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.

The boy’s name has not been released.