11-year-old’s ‘Ice Cold Beer’ sign prompts police presence, support

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (WDTN/CNN) – An 11-year-old’s marketing scheme got the attention of the community, including calls to the local police department.

Police say they received three reports of Seth Parker’s sign saying ‘ICE COLD BEER.’ However, those who saw the sign missed the fine print. Above the word beer in small letters was the word ‘root.’

This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT… Posted by Brigham City Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Parker’s root beer stand has garnered the attention of the police department, who instead of citing the boy, took pictures and supported him.

Police say that the marketing tactic, which Parker’s parents helped with, is ingenious.

The attention from the police had the business booming for the stand, which Parker wants to keep open until school starts.