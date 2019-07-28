110 indictments on 45 people in drug round up dubbed “Taking Back Hancock County”

110 indictments were handed down on 45 people in a drug round up that the Hancock County Sheriff dubbed “Taking Back Hancock County.” This is the largest drug round up ever conducted in Hancock County.

The Grand Jury handed down those indictments on Monday, July 22.

So far 31 of the 45 people have been arrested and all indictments are on drug related charges.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office is working with the TBI, District Attorney’s Office, The 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force and The Office of the Inspector General.

The names of the individuals have not been released at this time.

If anyone sees any suspicious activity, call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 423-733-2250. Caller can remain anonymous.