One week until Tennessee hands-free law takes effect

We’re just a week away from the start of a new law in Tennessee that’s making drivers put down their phones.

The hands-free law, which forbids most cell phone use while driving, goes into effect next week on Monday, July 1.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office sent out a reminder about the law on their Facebook. Other agencies have been sending out reminders to drivers as we countdown to the start of the law.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to educate themselves on the new rules to avoid getting pulled over.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lieutenant Don Bonshears says us there are a few exceptions to the rules.

He says if the car is moving, drivers are allowed to touch the phone once, to either accept or reject an incoming phone call. While you’re not allowed to hold or support the phone with any part of your body, devices like Bluetooth and earpieces will be legal.

There are also car accessories like car mounts that’ll make it easier to not mess with your phone.

In the case of an emergency, drivers are allowed to use their cell phones to dial 911.