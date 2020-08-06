11K+ unemployment claims last week in Tennessee, lowest since pandemic began

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While the rate of weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee is still well-above pre-pandemic levels, the week ending in August 1 saw the fewest unemployment claims since mid-March.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported the number of new claims for the week ending August 1 was 11,690, the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.
Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.
The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 224,093 for the week ending August 1, which is down by about 18,000 from the previous week. A total of 771,274 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.
Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
