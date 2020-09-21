11th Annual Oktoberfest at Ober Gatlinburg kicks off Friday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 11th annual Oktoberfest at Ober Gatlinburg is returning starting this Friday.

The festival runs from September 25- November 1, letting visitors experience Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes and music.

This year the festival will look a little different due with added social distancing protocols and procedures.

