Man charged with murder in pedestrian deaths due in court

One man accused of intentionally driving a car into random pedestrians is due in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

34-year-old William Phillips allegedly drove a vehicle into several pedestrians, killing a mother, her child and her unborn baby. Two others were also injured.

Phillips was originally due in court last week. We’re told his court date was reset after a conflict with the court-appointed attorney.

He faces three first-degree murder charges and an attempted first-degree murder charge. If Phillips is convicted, he could face the death penalty, life in prison without the possibility of parole or life in prison.

We’ll continue to follow this case and bring you updates when we get them.



