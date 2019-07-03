Suspect in deadly Appalachian Trail stabbing set for competency hearing

The man accused of killing a hiker and severely injuring another on the Appalachian Trial is scheduled for a competency hearing Wednesday morning.

30-Year-old James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Mass is scheduled for a competency hearing in a federal court in Abingdon, Virginia Wednesday.

Jordan is charged with one count of murder within the special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States and one count of assault with the intent to murder within the special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

According to official records, 30-year-old James Jordan approached four hikers on the trail in May. He was described as acting “disturbed and unstable”, playing his guitar and singing. He later approached the hikers’ camp, speaking to them through their tents, threatening to pour gasoline on them and set them on fire.

The hikers deciding to leave. Two escaped, 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Jr. was fatally stabbed.

A female hiker was also stabbed and we’re told she played dead in order to survive.

Jordan was charged with threatening people on the AT in Unicoi County in April.

Jordan was accused of threatening other hikers on the trail with an ax, according to police, and was sentenced in Unicoi County Sessions Court. He received probation and ordered to pay fines following his hearing.

According to the clerk’s office, Jordon pleaded guilty to criminal impersonation, possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.