The Titan supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory will be decommissioned August 1.

We’re told Titan ranked as one of the world’s top 10 fastest supercomputers and topped the list when it debuted in 2012. It has served hundreds of research teams around the world, working on many of today’s scientific challenges.

ORNL says the supercomputer will be disassembled and recycled.

Meanwhile, the Frontier supercomputer is still on track to be delivered to ORNL in 2021.