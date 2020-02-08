12th annual Snowflake Ball happening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.(WATE)- The Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is hosting its 12th annual Snowflake Ball. The goal of the event is to raise money to help some of the vulnerable people in our community.

Each year, the people who raise the most money for the senior companion program are crowned king and queen of the ball. Volunteers help local seniors by serving as companions on a daily basis to help seniors to live in their own homes.

This year’s ball is happening Saturday night from 6 to 9:30 at the Rothchild Conference Center on Kingston Pike. Several dance clubs and local community leaders are expected to be there. The dress code is black tie optional.