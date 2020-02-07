12th annual Snowflake Ball returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend, the Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging will be hosting its 12th annual Snowflake Ball.

Their goal is to raise money to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Each year, the people who raise the most funds for the senior companion program are crowned king and queen of the ball.

Volunteers help local seniors by serving as companions on a daily basis, which makes it possible for those seniors to live in their own homes.

This year’s ball is happening Saturday night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Rothchild Conference Center along Kingston Pike.

We’re told several local dance clubs, local and community leaders will be in attendance. The event’s dress code is black tie optional.