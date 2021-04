KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee’s 2021-2022 administrative budget has now been amended to include millions of dollars to help fund the proposed Knoxville Sports Complex.

If passed, the state would contribute $13.5 million to the project. The project is being called a public-private partnership.

Randy Boyd has said he would donate the land and bring in the team, plus private investment of $140 million to cover roughly 3/4’s of the funding.