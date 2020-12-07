13 sickened by high carbon monoxide level at East Tennessee home

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say 13 people exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide were treated at a Tennessee hospital.

Bradley County Fire Chief and EMS Director Shawn Fairbanks told news outlets that emergency crews were originally called to a home in Bradley County on Sunday night for a potential stroke victim.

Fairbanks said several family members who lived nearby crowded into the home while officials were still on scene.

He said shortly afterward everyone inside began complaining of weakness, dizziness and nausea. Fairbanks said three EMS workers and 10 others were treated for carbon monoxide sickness.