13-year-old accidentally shoots himself outside LaFollette shopping center

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself just after noon Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot.
According to the LaFollette Police Department, emergency dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 12:19 p.m. behind the Food City at Woodson’s Mall.
LPD and first responders found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand and leg. Investigators said it appears while he took a 9mm handgun from the dashboard of his parent’s vehicle and shot himself.
He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
LPD and the Campbell County District Attorney’s office are investigating. The names of parties involved are being withheld pending the investigation.