13-year-old arrested in E. 32nd Street shooting Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting that happened on E. 32nd Street Saturday.

SPD says a 13-year-old boy was identified as the suspect and arrested without incident Saturday.

At around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 32nd Street in response to a shooting. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Shontavious Gooddine suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say Gooddine is now in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 3 will have updates.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday on Savannah’s Eastside.

Police responded to the intersection of Live Oak Street and E. 32nd Street around 11 a.m. Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Health in serious condition.

At this time, there is no word on a suspect.

News 3 will update this story.