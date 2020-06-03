13-year-old expected to plead guilty in connection to Tessa Majors’ murder

(ABC News) – A 13-year-old boy charged in connection to the stabbing death of Johnny Majors’ grand-niece, Tessa Majors, is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in family court.

The juvenile is one of three teenagers accused of fatally stabbing Majors during a mugging gone wrong last December in Morningside Park.

Majors, 18, was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered “help me, I’m being robbed,” authorities said.

Two 14-year-olds, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, have been charged as adults. Their cases are still pending in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The expected plea comes hours after her great uncle, Legendary Vols coach and player Johnny Majors died aged 85.