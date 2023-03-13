DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Dallas, Texas, was found in a locked shed in North Carolina over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho is accused of kidnapping the girl and taking her to North Carolina.

On Friday around 6 p.m., the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was called by the Texas FBI about the missing 13-year-old. The sheriff’s office said messages exchanged between Camacho and the girl on a chat app were consistent with grooming and enticement, and that he took her from her Dallas home.

Camacho’s vehicle was spotted on “camera activity” in Dallas near her home.

Warrants allege that Camacho “took indecent liberties” with the girl and that she was kept where he was staying “with the intent that the 13-year-old female be held in sexual servitude.”

The girl was found locked in a shed locked from the outside, according to detectives. The property owner said she was letting Camacho live in the shed because he was a friend of her son.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons described finding the victim as “just the tip of the iceberg,” believing there was more to uncover. “I thank God we were able to find this young girl.”

Camacho is charged with felony abduction of a child, felonious restraint, one count of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense and felony human trafficking.

Camacho is being held on a $1.25 million bond. The girl was treated and taken back to Texas.

“Parents have got to wise up,” the sheriff said during a news conference, referring to the chat platforms on which the teen allegedly met the suspect.

In 2021, a 14-year-old Denton girl was abducted in a similar situation and found in Arkansas, the sheriff said.

Simmons said more charges are pending and some details cannot be released.