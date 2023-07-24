KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for a missing teen in Knoxville.

Gregory Prennace, 13, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. The Knoxville Police Department believes he may be on foot in the Blount Avenue area.

He is wearing black shorts, black slides and a pink beanie.

If anyone sees Prennace, they will need to contact local law enforcement or 911.

