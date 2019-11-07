13-year-old N. Carolina double murder suspect back in custody after escape

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says 13-year-old Jericho W. is now in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Jericho’s mother turned him over to federal authorities. He was transferred by the U.S. Marshals Service back to the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Fayetteville.

Deputies say the juvenile male escaped after an appearance at the Robeson County Juvenile Court around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday despite the fact he was wearing leg restraints and no shoes.

The teen was appearing in court for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Jericho W. was arrested along with Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, in Rowland in connection with the deaths of two brothers, Frank and Adam Thomas, officials said.

The brothers were found dead inside a home on Marigold Lane on Oct 15.

On Wednesday, the United States Marshal Service announced a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the capture of the teen.