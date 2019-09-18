134th Refueling Wing getting new $31 million hangar

MCGHEE-TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— The 134th Refueling Wing will be getting its largest upgrade in its history with a $31 million hangar.

Tennessee Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Holmes, and several local and state civic leaders, kick off the project during a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

The new 57,400-square-foot hangar will support maintenance for the KC-135 Stratotankers currently flying out of McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, while also being able to support the Air Force’s next generation in-flight refueling aircraft — the KC-46 Pegasus.

The current hangar was built in 1952 to support F-86 Sabre operations.

The hangar and shops are functionally outdated and cannot continue to be economically upgraded to meed the current mission requirements, a news release from the 134th ARW said.

“This is a tremendous development for the 134th Air Refueling Wing and the Tennessee National Guard,” 134th ARW Commander Col. Lee Hartley said. “This project ensures our airmen can continue to provide vital air mobility and air refueling capabilities in support of the nation and the state of Tennessee for years to come.”

The new hanger will include a 28,000-square-foot hangar bay, a 4,600-square-foot corrosion control section, a 5,400-square-foot avionics shop, and 19,400-square-feet for maintenance and general purpose shops.

“This project was approved by the National Guard Bureau as one of the top military construction projects in 2018,” Lt. Col. David Barrett, 134th ARW deputy base civil engineer, said. “The new hangar represents the largest project in base history and will serve as the cornerstone to modernize aircraft maintenance operations to support the flying mission for many years to come.”

The new hangar is expected to employ more than 300 workers during the construction process, which is slated to be complete by fall 2021.