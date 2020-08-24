136 active COVID-19 cases, 444 in isolation at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville released its latest COVID-19 data on Sunday as campus prepares for its first full week of classes.
Of the 136 active cases reported by the university on Sunday, 128 are students and the remaining eight cases are employees. The university reported 69 positive cases on campus last Sunday, with students representing 60 of the cases.
University of Tennessee fall semester classes began Wednesday, Aug. 19.
There are now 444 people in self-isolation, an increase of 27 from Saturday. The school reported 376 of the 444 isolations are students, with 263 living off-campus and 113 on-campus residents. There are now 68 university employees in self-isolation.
The university has reported 140 recovered cases since June 8.
During an update last week, Chancellor Donde Plowman said the university traced a cluster of active cases to an off-campus party on Laurel Avenue that took place a week ago. The university defines a cluster as at least five connected cases or 20 people in self-isolation from one event.
Plowman warned that students that do not comply with university COVID-19 guidelines could face expulsion.
On-campus coronavirus data is released on utk.edu/coronavirus, click ‘review the latest campus COVID-19 data report,’ to view the latest raw data and visualizations.
