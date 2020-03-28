1,373 coronavirus cases in Tennessee, Tennessee Health Department reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue their rise with 1,373 cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday

That is 14% up from the 1.203 officially reported Friday and 270% up from the 371 cases the state had last Saturday.

There have been six deaths and 118 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health. Some 18,338 COVID-19 tests have been done in the state, according to the Health Department figures.

At least according to the state statistics, Shelby County has passed Davidson as the county with the most cases. Shelby County has 269 compared to Davidson’s 243. With 33 cases, Knox County is No. 8 on the list of counties with the most cases. It is behind Shelby, 269; Davidson, 243; Williamson, 95; Sumner, 82; Rutherford, 46; and Hamilton, 35.

The Knox County Health Department posted Saturday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County is 33 with six hospitalized and 14 who have recovered from the virus.

One patient has died after a Gallatin nursing home was evacuated in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center. Twenty-threes are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, with the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee much higher than in neighboring Kentucky, Bluegrass State Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday urged citizens of his state to limit travel to the Volunteer State.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.