13th annual Mardi Growl Parade & Festival returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center’s 13th annual Mardi Growl Parade and Festival returns to Knoxville this weekend.

Thousands of people and their canine companions will be taking over downtown Knoxville on Saturday, March 7. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from downtown Knoxville. It will wind through the Old City before it ends at Krutch Park.

More than 60 vendors are expected to be there.

