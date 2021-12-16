SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 14 students from Sevierville schools were treated to a “day of adventure and no school” for Sevierville Police’s 2021 Shop with a Sevierville Cop.
The students started the day at the station then went with officers to get breakfast at Chick-fil-A. After eating, the group headed to Walmart and Tanger Five Oaks to buy Christmas presents. Once shopping was complete, the students were treated to Squisito Pizza.
“These [events] allow us to reach these children at a young age and foster a positive relationship with law enforcement to show them that it’s not just a uniform, it’s a person,” said Sgt. Caleb Brien. “This allows us to be more effective with our reach.”
Two of the students who spoke with WATE said they were excited to go shopping and had a really fun time during the event getting to know the officers.
This was all a part of the annual Shop with a Sevierville Cop program that takes children from low-income families Christmas shopping. It provides a way for children to get Christmas presents who otherwise would not have any. SPD funds the program with donations from the community. This year donations went beyond expectations and helped to start the fund for 2022.
STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps