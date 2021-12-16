SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 14 students from Sevierville schools were treated to a “day of adventure and no school” for Sevierville Police’s 2021 Shop with a Sevierville Cop.

The students started the day at the station then went with officers to get breakfast at Chick-fil-A. After eating, the group headed to Walmart and Tanger Five Oaks to buy Christmas presents. Once shopping was complete, the students were treated to Squisito Pizza.

“These [events] allow us to reach these children at a young age and foster a positive relationship with law enforcement to show them that it’s not just a uniform, it’s a person,” said Sgt. Caleb Brien. “This allows us to be more effective with our reach.”

Two of the students who spoke with WATE said they were excited to go shopping and had a really fun time during the event getting to know the officers.

Sevierville students eating breakfast with SPD officers during the 2021 Shop with a Cop event.

Officer posing with student at Chickfila during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Officer speaking with two boys while they eat breakfast together during the 2021 Shop with a Cop event.

Officer showing a boy something before eating breakfast during Sevierville’s 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Officer helps student pick out a watch.

Officers help students find a jacket.

Officers pose with student while shopping at Walmart.

Officer and girl pick out sheets during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Officers help boy pick out video game.

Students meet a K9 officer during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Boy shopping with two Sevierville officers.

Officer helps girl pick out Christmas present.

Officer helps boy find a Christmas present.

Officer poses with girl during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Officer helps boy find a shirt during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Officer helps boy get a new shoe.

Officer helps boy get a Nerf gun during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Officer makes sure boy get the correct shoe size during 2021 Shop with a Cop.

Students and officer pose before getting lunch.

Sgt. Brien gives students donuts at the end of Shop with a Cop.

Two kids eating pizza with an officer after shopping for Christmas presents.

Children eat pizza with an officer.

This was all a part of the annual Shop with a Sevierville Cop program that takes children from low-income families Christmas shopping. It provides a way for children to get Christmas presents who otherwise would not have any. SPD funds the program with donations from the community. This year donations went beyond expectations and helped to start the fund for 2022.