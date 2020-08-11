14-year-old contracts COVID-19, ‘I thought I was going to die’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly two weeks Larry Williams laid in the hospital fighting for his life.
I couldn’t breathe,” Williams said. “I was scared, I cried a little bit, I thought I was going to die,”
Multiple machines and a blood transfusion were keeping him alive.
“It felt like someone was pulling on my heart,” he said.
He was running a fever, experiencing loss of appetite and energy but still, many doctors couldn’t give his mom, Vallanie Williams, a clear answer.
“He was going through so much, he was on so much medicine, there was that point that I thought maybe I could lose him,” she said.
Williams went to multiple hospitals around the state looking for answers for her son but it wasn’t until she went to the baton rouge clinic when doctors told her that larry had the coronavirus.
Now Williams is at home and COVID free. But this is his new normal.
He starts each day taking three pills and checking his blood pressure. His life will never be the same.
He cant take those pleasures anymore of just running around the block of just picking up a football,” his mother said.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nationwide 97,000 children have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks.
But despite the rise, it cases AAP found hospitalizations and deaths in children remain uncommon. Children make up less than 1% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Williams hopes no child becomes apart of that number
“1% is too many so we need to spread some awareness, I didn’t think it would happen to my child,” she said.
