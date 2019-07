Zoo Knoxville needs your help to select a new species to join the community.

The Zoo posted on facebook that they’re trying to choose between the giant anteater or a pair of bearcats. It’s up to you and the rest of the community which furry friend is chosen.

Zoo Knoxville saying while both would be fun, they only have space for one at this time.

You can vote on your favorite by going to their facebook page. So far the anteater is in the lead.