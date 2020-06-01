15-year-old girl drowns while kayaking on Duck River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old girl drowned while kayaking with her parents on the Duck River in Bedford County Sunday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA reported the family from Manchester began the day by kayaking a section of the river below Normandy Dam.

At Courtner’s Mill, an old low head dam, the three kayakers attempted to navigate an area, where the river has cut a channel around the dam, according to the TWRA.

The 15-year-old, who was wearing a lifejacket, reportedly capsized around 2 p.m. and was swept into a downed tree where she was pinned underwater. The couple attempted to free their daughter but swift currents prevented them from being able to rescue her.

The Bedford County Tech Team, Bedford County EMS, Bedford County Fire, Normandy Fire, Bedford County Sheriff Department and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency all responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

