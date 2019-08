ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some lucky lottery player in Elizabethton just received a real summer treat.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, a player in Elizabethton won $150,000 Saturday night by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball.

The player added the Power Play, so the base $50,000 prize was multiplied by three.

The ticket was bought at J&W Market on Johnson Avenue.

No additional information has been released yet.