ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office says 16 people have been arrested over the past few days after a grand jury indicted them last week on drug charges stemming from a covert multiagency operation called, “Propane Cowboys.” According to Sheriff Joe Guy, most of the arrests in McMinn County were in the Athens and Niota areas, yet four suspects are at large as of Wednesday.

The “Propane Cowboys” effort was conducted for several months last year, according to MCSO, and busted up a “major meth operation” in McMinn County and the surrounding area into North Georgia. Through the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 8 kilograms (about 17 pounds) of methamphetamine, plus cocaine, Xanax and hydrocodone.

On April 21, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, the 10th DTF, and the TBI conducted an arrest operation seeking the indicted suspects, MCSO says, in which several were taken into custody. Then, over the weekend, more suspects were either taken into custody or turned themselves in at the McMinn County Jail.

“I want to commend our officers, the DTF agents, and the TBI for the great work that was done to take down this major meth operation down,” Sheriff Joe Guy said. “The Propane Cowboys Case is a victory for the citizens of our county as well as also our region and our state.”

Four suspects remain at large. MCSO says the investigation is continuing. MCSO shared the following charges for each arrested suspect:

Doug Hutchinson

George Buchanan

Felix Macuga

Johnathan Knox

Laurence Schmidt

Melissa Skinner

Scott Knox

Stacy Moses

Wanda Simpson

Zach Liner

Raymond Scott Knox

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

Three (3) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

Three (3) counts Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)

One (1) count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(c)(1)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)

Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C

Melissa Skinner

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

Three (3) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

One (1) count Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)

Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

Jonathan Knox

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)

Kenneth Huckaby (in federal custody)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

Douglas Hutchison

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

One (1) count Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)

George Buchanan

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

Lawrence Schmidt

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

Russell Rouse (in Bradley Co Jail)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

Zachery Liner

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

Felix Macuga III

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

Stacy Dewayne Moses

Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

Wanda Simpson

Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)