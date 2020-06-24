16-year-old dies after falling 120 feet from scaffolding at East Nashville construction site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old construction worker died after falling from scaffolding at a construction site in East Nashville Tuesday afternoon

Metro police said Gustavo Enrique Ramirez from Springfield fell 120 feet to the ground at the La Quinta Inn job site located at 315 Interstate Drive.

His 18-year-old brother was on the scaffolding with him when he said he heard a noise, turned around and saw his brother fall, according to Metro police.

Detectives did not see a safety harness on the victim. A representative from the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene.

Metro police reported Ramirez was a part-time employee of Cortez Plastering, a subcontractor on the new hotel project.

Ramirez’s death has been classified by Metro police as an accident.

No additional information was released.