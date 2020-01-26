18 law enforcement officers now under investigation themselves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE)- WATE 6 On Your Side is learning about 18 law enforcement officers under investigation by the District Attorney General in Memphis.

The officers who served in agencies in Memphis, Shelby County, Millington, and the state’s A-B-C office were all on a list by the Attorney General.

This means their credibility was under question, sometimes because of conduct violations or criminal convictions. There are nine law enforcement officers facing criminal charges.

Some officers have been terminated or resigned. Now, they want to look at every case these officers have handled to make sure justice was done.