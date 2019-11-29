18,000-year-old puppy found preserved in Russia

SIBERIA, Russia (CNN) – Scientists in Siberia discovered the body of an 18,000-year-old, perfectly-preserved puppy.

Permafrost preserved the canine’s body so that its nose, fur and teeth are still intact. Experts from Sweden’s Centre for Palaeogenetics used carbon dating from a rib bone to determine that the pup was frozen for about 18,000 years.

Scientists haven’t determined yet if the animal was a dog or a wolf, but say the ambiguity could mean that it is ancestral to both dogs and wolves.

The scientists plan to run more genome data tests on the animal to learn more about its origins.