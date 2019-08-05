1980’s Nintendo game sells for thousands at auction

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– A Nintendo Game from the 1980’s was sold for big bucks in an online auction.

The copy of “Kid Icarus” was unopened and sealed, and was bought for $9,000.

Heritage Auction says the cult classic game was first released in 1987 and is considered one of the hardest Nintendo Entertainment System Titles to find in sealed condition.

Scott Amos found the game in the attic of his childhood home. He is splitting the money with his sister to take their families on vacation to Disney World.