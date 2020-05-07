1991 Middle Tennessee cold case solved, suspected serial killer extradited

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The District Attorney General said authorities have solved a cold case from 1991 in Spring Hill.

The suspected serial killer has been arrested in Iowa for the 1991 murder. In April of 2019, Spring Hill police approached the DA’s office for help reopening the investigation into the murder of 33-year-old Pamela McCall of Topping, Virginia.

Investigators say that on May 10, 1991, around 12:30 p.m., Spring Hill police responded to a report of a body near Saturn Parkway near the ramp for Port Royal Road.

That’s where police found McCall’s body. Her body had torn clothing, undergarments and injuries to her face and neck.

Evidence and witness statements said that McCall may have been traveling with a Semi Truck Driver at the time of her death. The autopsy revealed that someone had strangled McCall to death and she was 24 weeks pregnant at the time. The unborn child also died.

Investigators submitted evidence found in 1991 to the TBI Crime Laboratory for DNA analysis. That analysis resulted in the development of a full DNA profile of a white male.

That profile was submitted to the CODIS DNA database where it came out to be a match to DNA recovered at two more unsolved homicides in Wyoming.

The two Wyoming homicides happened in March and April of 1992. Authorities said those homicides were similar to the McCall homicide with a truck driver possibly being the suspect.

With the McCall killer’s DNA matching DNA from two more homicides in Wyoming, investigators from DCI Wyoming and the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s office teamed up. They also recieved help from state and federal agencies. Ultimately investigors identified 59-year-old Clark Baldwin, a former truck driver and resident of Waterloo, Iowa as as the suspect in the murder of Rose McCall and the two homicides in Wyoming.

Recently, investigators retrieved items from Iowa that contained possible DNA samples from Baldwin. They said the analysis established the DNA left at all three murder scenes was Baldwin’s.

Wednesday morning, DA Criminal Investigators arrested Baldwin at his home in Waterloo, Iowa. Baldwin will be extradited from Iowa to Tennessee to face two charges of First Degree Murder. One count for the murder of Rose McCall and another for the murder of her unborn child.

Baldwin has also been charged with the two homicides in Wyoming. He will face those charges once the Tennessee charges are resolved.