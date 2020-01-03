2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded outside of Madisonville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Wednesday night outside of Madisonville.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.86 miles west-northwest of Madisonville in Monroe County.

The quake was recorded at roughly about 8:11 p.m. Wednesday at a depth of nearly 15 miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter