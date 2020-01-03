2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded outside of Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Wednesday night outside of Madisonville.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.86 miles west-northwest of Madisonville in Monroe County.
The quake was recorded at roughly about 8:11 p.m. Wednesday at a depth of nearly 15 miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
