2.0 Magnitude earthquake recorded outside of Mascot

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Tuesday morning outside of Mascot.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 3.3 miles southeast of Mascot in Knox County.

The quake was recorded at roughly around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a depth just over 11 miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.