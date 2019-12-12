Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Wednesday afternoon in Loudon County.
According to the United States Geological Survey, A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded about four miles southeast of Loudon at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday.
The quake was recorded at a depth of roughly 13 miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
- ‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12
- Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers
- 2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Loudon County
- Rural EMS agencies struggle with low staff, longer response times
- New Lonsdale sports complex celebrating grand opening Thursday