2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Loudon County

Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Wednesday afternoon in Loudon County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded about four miles southeast of Loudon at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday.

The quake was recorded at a depth of roughly 13 miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.