A small earthquake was recorded in Blount County Friday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.1-magnitude earthquake just over one mile west of Alcoa. The recording was made around 1:15 p.m.

The quake was registered at a depth of nearly six miles.

No injuries or damage have been reported as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Did you feel the quake outside of Alcoa? Make a report of it on the USGS website here.