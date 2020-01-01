MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded Tuesday night outside of Maryville.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 2.5 miles east of Maryville in Blount County.
The quake was recorded at roughly about 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of nearly 12 miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
- 2.2 Magnitude earthquake recorded outside of Maryville
- Fairfield Glade police officer dies of natural causes while on duty
- Knox County DA: 2019 total suspected overdose deaths down from 2018
- Kyle Hixson sworn in as Knox County Criminal Court Judge
- Baby New Year: Blount Memorial Hospital welcomes its first 2020 newborn