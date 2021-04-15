2.2 magnitude earthquake rumbles just west of Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An earthquake registering at 2.2 magnitude rumbled the ground west of Maryville late Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. A preliminary report for Wednesday’s quake locates the epicenter as 2.5 miles west of Maryville, or roughly 5 miles south of McGee Tyson Airport along W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The quake depth is reported as 8.1 km, or about 5 miles below the surface.

So far this year, quakes have been reported near Cades Cove on Easter Sunday, and south of Maryville on March 9.

If you felt the quake, the USGS would like to hear from you. Click this link to submit your earthquake report.