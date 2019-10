Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded late Tuesday night in Blount County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded less than two miles north-northwest of Eagleton Village around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The quake was recorded at a depth of roughly 13 miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.