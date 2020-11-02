2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Meigs County

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Meigs County.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 10 miles east of Spring City around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 12.2 miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
