2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Monroe County

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning under Monroe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded 12 miles east-southeast of Tellico Plains around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
The quake was recorded at a depth of almost nine miles.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
