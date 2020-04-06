Closings
2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Monroe County

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning under Monroe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded 12 miles east-southeast of Tellico Plains around 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The quake was recorded at a depth of almost nine miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

