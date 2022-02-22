KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you feel it? A 2.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Knoxville Monday morning by the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reported a 2.4-magnitude quake at approximately 9:47 a.m. on Monday in West Knoxville, about 9 miles west-southwest of downtown Knoxville and five miles east-northeast of Farragut.

A preliminary USGS report determined the epicenter to be just west of the Ten Mile Creek Greenway Park at a depth of roughly 12.5 miles.

The epicenter of Monday morning’s small earthquake in West Knoxville is denoted with a star. Map: USGS

If you felt the quake, the USGS would like to hear from you. Click this link to submit your earthquake report.