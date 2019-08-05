2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Northeast Knox County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded late Sunday night in Knox County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded less than a mile southwest of Mascot at 11:11 p.m. Sunday.

The quake was recorded at a depth of roughly 4 and a half miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded about 2.5 miles southeast of Madisonville on Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter