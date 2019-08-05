2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Northeast Knox County

Did you feel it? A small earthquake was recorded late Sunday night in Knox County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded less than a mile southwest of Mascot at 11:11 p.m. Sunday.

The quake was recorded at a depth of roughly 4 and a half miles.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded about 2.5 miles southeast of Madisonville on Monday morning.