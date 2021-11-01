KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A man and a woman were arrested Friday night after reportedly being found with over a pound of methamphetamine (517 grams) at a convenience store in Kingston.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached a vehicle at a convenience store on North Kentucky Street where Brian Wampler and Tracy Evans were inside. Wampler, who had outstanding warrants for meth distribution was arrested — deputies then allegedly found 517 grams of meth and arrested Evans as well.

RCSO says Evans has been charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale of meth and she is being held on a $150,000 bond while Wampler is being held on the warrant from a separate law enforcement agency.