2 charged with sex trafficking minor in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people set up “dates” for a juvenile sex trafficking victim, then either robbed the men who showed up, or collected money from the “transaction,” a Metro police report alleges.

Ralpheal Joyner, 29, and Laura Williams, 20, were arrested Aug. 26 on two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

The police report alleges the two used Facebook to set up sexual encounters in Nashville between men and the juvenile. When men would arrive, the men would either be robbed or the sex would happen and the two would collect money from the “transaction,” the report states.

Ralpheal Joyner & Laura Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One of the charges stems from an incident in December, when Metro police said a man was robbed after showing up at a location on Due West Avenue to meet the juvenile trafficking victim for sex.

Police said search warrants were executed on Facebook and CashApp, which show who money was paid to and how much. It was not clear if the men who showed up for sex with the juvenile were charged, as well.