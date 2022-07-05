TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Two firefighters were treated for injuries after a structure fire at a Blount County restaurant, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Blount County dispatch confirmed late Monday the restaurant fire was at Walker’s Catfish Cabin and BBQ in Townsend. The restaurant is located along East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

BCSO spokesperson Marian O’Briant said Tuesday morning that two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and Blount County Fire Investigation Team is taking over the investigation.

No further injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.