ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two former Anderson County Schools employees have been indicted for allegedly stealing over $10,000 from the school district.

Stephanie Jenkins and Heather Heatherly were indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury on charges of Theft Over $10,000.

An investigation started when a merchant, who was concerned about the types of purchases being made with a government account, submitted a complaint. Anderson County Schools then reported the matter to the sheriff’s department and suspended the employees. Jenkins and Heatherly were terminated prior to the Grand Jury indictments.

The investigation was conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney General’s Office, and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. The school district assisted throughout the investigation as well.

Both women were booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Jenkins has bonded out and Heatherly was being processed and booked within the jail Wednesday morning. They are set to appear in court on March 4th.

Sheriff Russell Barker remarked, “I am proud of the work of our Criminal Investigations Division for their investigation and arrest in this case. Any theft is a concern, but the involvement of taxpayer money is an even higher concern.”

The Anderson County School Superintendent, Dr. Tim Parrott commented, “when the fraud was discovered, the employees were immediately suspended and ultimately terminated. We have worked with the State Comptroller and local law enforcement to expose any wrongdoing and have installed safeguards for the future. We are grateful for the help we have received in this case.”