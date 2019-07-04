2 hurt in 4th of July crash in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in the Fountain City area of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says the crash was reported around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Anderson Road. Officers say one of the drivers didn’t notice traffic ahead and swerved into the oncoming lane, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The roadway was closed for a time while crews cleaned up the accident.